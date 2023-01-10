ICON Market Cap Hits $150.52 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $150.52 million and $4.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,543,061 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 943,537,444.5642703 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16106084 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,098,969.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

