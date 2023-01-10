IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 77,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,350,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

