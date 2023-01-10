IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average of $157.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

