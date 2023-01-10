IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

