IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

