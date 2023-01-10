Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $226.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

