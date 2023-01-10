Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $23.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunic news, Director Joerg Neermann purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,320. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 115,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 115,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.