Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Inchcape Stock Performance
Shares of INCPY stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.
Inchcape Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inchcape (INCPY)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.