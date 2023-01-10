Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of INCPY stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

