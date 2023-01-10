Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $223.66. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

