InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
IHT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.64.
