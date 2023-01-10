Insider Buying: PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP – Get Rating) insider Tim Williams purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,411.31).

PipeHawk Stock Performance

Shares of PIP opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.34. PipeHawk plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.45).

PipeHawk Company Profile

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

