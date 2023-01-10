Insider Buying: PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP – Get Rating) insider Tim Williams purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,411.31).
PipeHawk Stock Performance
Shares of PIP opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.34. PipeHawk plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.45).
PipeHawk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for PipeHawk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PipeHawk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.