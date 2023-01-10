Inspirato (ISPO) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.16 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.04

Inspirato’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Inspirato and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 289.34%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.75%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspirato competitors beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.