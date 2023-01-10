Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Financial Comparison

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -52.00% -25.03% -16.73% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 0.88 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.