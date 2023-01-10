Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $29,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after acquiring an additional 584,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after buying an additional 858,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,864,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,117,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,187,000 after buying an additional 448,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

