Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

