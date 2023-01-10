Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

