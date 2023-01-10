IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $128.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 965.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $103.86 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $170.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.