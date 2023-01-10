IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 2.7 %

IRIX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.