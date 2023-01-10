IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Trading Down 2.7 %
IRIX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
