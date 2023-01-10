iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

