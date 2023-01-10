iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,799 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

