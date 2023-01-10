iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 106,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,999.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 455,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,174,000 after acquiring an additional 434,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $177.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $219.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

