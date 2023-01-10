iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $282.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

