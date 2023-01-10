iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 34.9% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $429,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

