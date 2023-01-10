iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

