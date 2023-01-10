Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
