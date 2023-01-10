Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $346,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $1,840,000.

(Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.