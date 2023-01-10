Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 621.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,099,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,033,000 after buying an additional 6,977,338 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after buying an additional 6,477,867 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

