Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $39,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 158.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

