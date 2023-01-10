Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $56.96.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.