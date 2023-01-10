Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,191 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.