Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $5.57 Million Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HMOP opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.