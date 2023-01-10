Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,070 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

FISV stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

