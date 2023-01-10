Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €22.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($23.66) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($52.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of FME opened at €32.17 ($34.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($68.39). The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.76 and a 200 day moving average of €33.87.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

