Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSA. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after buying an additional 126,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Cramer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,902,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

