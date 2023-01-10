Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WRB opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.