Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.70. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 274,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.