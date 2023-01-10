Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.