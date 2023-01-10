Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nuvation Bio Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $445.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 75,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $138,825.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,825.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 75,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $138,825.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 165,041 shares of company stock worth $315,736 in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 261.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

