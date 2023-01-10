Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

