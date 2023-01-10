Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $40.42 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.