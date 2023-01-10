Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $70.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 96,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

