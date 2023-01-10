Jordan Park Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 243,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,197,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,478,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

