Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLTR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $263.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 101.38% and a negative net margin of 41.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

