Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.87. Kemper has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $5,204,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

