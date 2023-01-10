KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) & Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Financial Contrast

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -328.56% -16.12% -14.17% Eyenovia N/A -80.28% -54.46%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $28.65 million 5.47 -$8.56 million N/A N/A Eyenovia $14.00 million 4.75 -$12.78 million ($0.57) -3.23

This table compares KemPharm and Eyenovia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KemPharm has higher revenue and earnings than Eyenovia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KemPharm and Eyenovia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eyenovia 0 0 1 0 3.00

KemPharm currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 279.96%. Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Eyenovia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than KemPharm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of KemPharm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Eyenovia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KemPharm beats Eyenovia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KemPharm

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The company's lead product candidate KP1077 which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of IH and narcolepsy, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphnidate. It is also developing KP879, a prodrug product candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder and is under Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a new once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. KemPharm, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement, with KVK-Tech, Inc. and Commave Therapeutics SA. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

About Eyenovia

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system. It focuses on the development of therapeutic indications for patients with progressive myopia and age-related near vision impairment or presbyopia indications; and microdose fixed combination ophthalmic pharmaceutical for mydriasis to address the eye exams with pupil dilation. The company's product candidates include MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); and MydCombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; and a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine and MicroLine in China and South Korea. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.