Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

