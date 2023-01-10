Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 513.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

TROW stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.10. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $193.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.