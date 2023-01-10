Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

