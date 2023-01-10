Key Financial Inc Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.58 and its 200 day moving average is $392.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
