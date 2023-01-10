Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,717 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.