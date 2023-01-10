Key Financial Inc Purchases 221 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

